Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to report sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.51 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $605.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

IR opened at $45.76 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.67 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at $367,290.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,200,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,399,155. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

