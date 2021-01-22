Injective Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $139.05 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $139.05 million and $55.51 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 51.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for $9.11 or 0.00027937 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00052838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00125845 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00274162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00069957 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,262,410 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

