Injective Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $137.22 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 45.7% higher against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $137.22 million and $50.62 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for about $8.99 or 0.00027521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,262,410 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

