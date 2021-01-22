Ink Protocol Market Cap Reaches $344,766.26 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $344,766.26 and $14,108.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

