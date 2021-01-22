Ink Protocol Trading 22.1% Higher Over Last Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 39.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $447,993.24 and approximately $34,228.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00068864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.03 or 0.00584368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,393.12 or 0.04284083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016847 BTC.

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

