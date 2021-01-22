Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) Shares Down 0.1%

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.62 and last traded at $35.62. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter.

