Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) is David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the period. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July comprises about 5.4% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NJUL. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,271,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $761,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NJUL traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,552. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.08. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.