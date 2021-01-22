Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) Shares Sold by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,137 shares during the quarter. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April accounts for about 3.8% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000.

Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.94. 285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,156. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24.

