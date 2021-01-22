Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN) were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.28 and last traded at $31.37. Approximately 1,086 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.