Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR) dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.77 and last traded at $27.77. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 197.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter.

