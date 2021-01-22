Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV) Trading 0.5% Higher

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.45. Approximately 535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1,663.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000.

