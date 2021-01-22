Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC) Trading Up 0%

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC) shares were up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $28.57. Approximately 11,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 14,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.08.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.