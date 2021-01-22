Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Trading 5% Higher

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF)’s stock price traded up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.51. 9,633 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 3,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.