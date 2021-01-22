Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPHI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Inphi by 2,580.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,637,000 after buying an additional 1,712,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,668,000 after acquiring an additional 698,053 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 690.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 530,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 463,639 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,506,000 after acquiring an additional 274,878 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 245,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,595,000 after acquiring an additional 221,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.93.

Shares of IPHI opened at $178.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.28 and its 200-day moving average is $144.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $182.22.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $180.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.59 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

