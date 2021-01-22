Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Up 15.7%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares shot up 15.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.62. 15,207,480 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 6,355,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 516.81% and a negative return on equity of 139.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inpixon by 3,929,500.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 39,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

