Insider Buying: Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) CEO Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) CEO Danil Pollack acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.05 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Danil Pollack purchased 5,000,000 shares of Bespoke Extracts stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.02 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00.

Shares of BSPK remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. 274,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,291. Bespoke Extracts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Bespoke Extracts, Inc provides hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers CBD formulations, including manuka honey and in the form of lotions and balms; and markets CBD extracts in capsule form, topicals, and gummies. Bespoke Extracts, Inc market its products as dietary supplements through its direct-to-consumers e-commerce store bespokeextracts.com.

