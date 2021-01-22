Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.70 per share, with a total value of C$21,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,194,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,325,789.90.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 18th, George Frederick Fink purchased 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$21,177.60.

On Thursday, January 14th, George Frederick Fink purchased 12,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$31,906.80.

On Tuesday, January 12th, George Frederick Fink purchased 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$10,788.20.

On Tuesday, December 29th, George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.82 per share, with a total value of C$18,200.00.

On Monday, December 21st, George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.83 per share, with a total value of C$18,322.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, George Frederick Fink purchased 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$12,040.00.

Shares of TSE:BNE traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,015. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.60. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$29.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNE. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$2.28.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

