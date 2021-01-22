Insider Buying: CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Director Purchases 96,100 Shares of Stock

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Director William Thomas Holland purchased 96,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,585,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 556,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,189,180.

William Thomas Holland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, William Thomas Holland bought 3,900 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,765.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, William Thomas Holland bought 150,000 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,437,500.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, William Thomas Holland bought 100,000 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,693,160.00.

Shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 768,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,167. The firm has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of C$10.53 and a 12 month high of C$25.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$509.35 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.5740743 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIX. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

