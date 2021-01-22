Insider Buying: Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,940,942 shares in the company, valued at C$12,127,949.24.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 6,700 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,375.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.34 per share, with a total value of C$3,350.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 3,600 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$4,680.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 600 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$780.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 8,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.22 per share, with a total value of C$9,760.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 300 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.24 per share, with a total value of C$372.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 1,700 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.24 per share, with a total value of C$2,108.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 7,100 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.24 per share, with a total value of C$8,804.00.

On Thursday, November 26th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.28 per share, with a total value of C$6,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 6,600 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.16 per share, with a total value of C$7,656.00.

TSE NHK traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,229. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.97 and a 12 month high of C$2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.52.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.4168333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. Its land position covers an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that consists of the Colomac Gold Project in the Northwest Territories.

