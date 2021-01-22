Insider Buying: OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,460,280 Shares of Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 1,460,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $4,994,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN OCX traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.76. 1,805,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,061. The firm has a market cap of $320.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. OncoCyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCX. Piper Sandler raised shares of OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark raised shares of OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. OncoCyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 45.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 694,768 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 99.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 73.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 49,652 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 89.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 48,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

