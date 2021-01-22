Insider Buying: Walker Crips Group plc (WCW.L) (LON:WCW) Insider Acquires 78,040 Shares of Stock

Walker Crips Group plc (WCW.L) (LON:WCW) insider Lim Hua Min bought 78,040 shares of Walker Crips Group plc (WCW.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,510 ($25,489.94).

Lim Hua Min also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 27th, Lim Hua Min purchased 86,000 shares of Walker Crips Group plc (WCW.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £21,500 ($28,089.89).

Shares of WCW opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.35) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.95. Walker Crips Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25. The firm has a market cap of £11.28 million and a P/E ratio of -66.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Walker Crips Group plc (WCW.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Walker Crips Group plc (WCW.L) Company Profile

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Software as a Service (SaaS) segments. The company offers portfolio and bespoke discretionary services; alternative investment solutions; structured investments products; and provides advice on range of financial concerns, such as life assurance, pre-retirement planning, at-retirement advice, savings plans, tax efficient management of investments, and estate planning.

