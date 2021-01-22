Insider Selling: 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Sells 4,102 Shares of Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 4,102 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $202,392.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,286.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lisa A. Mango also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Lisa A. Mango sold 58,326 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,421,695.52.

Shares of ONEM traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. 1,140,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,165. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 466.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 190,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 9.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,487 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

