Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $83,385.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,153.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $69,210.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $60,390.00.

NASDAQ AMKR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.47. 598,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,820. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,610,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,597 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,721,000 after buying an additional 686,963 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,673,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,346,000 after buying an additional 232,748 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,748,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,788,000 after buying an additional 1,235,580 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after buying an additional 75,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

