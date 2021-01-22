Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells 48,824 Shares of Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $3,501,169.04.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anaplan alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,282,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Frank Calderoni sold 50,478 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,612.96.

On Thursday, December 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,190,050.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $3,142,756.80.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $2,696,400.00.

NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 768,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,412. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average is $59.94. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.