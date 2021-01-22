Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells 674 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $19.25 on Friday, hitting $1,227.16. 169,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,387. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,297.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,199.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,177.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 847.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,836,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 58.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,712,000 after purchasing an additional 53,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 151.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after purchasing an additional 42,348 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 55.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 188.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,629,000 after buying an additional 36,430 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

