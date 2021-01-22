Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells 674 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $19.25 on Friday, hitting $1,227.16. 169,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,387. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,297.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,199.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,177.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.
About AutoZone
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.
