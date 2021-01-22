Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $13,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.47. 981,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,696. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $302.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.45 and a 200 day moving average of $210.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,380,000 after purchasing an additional 396,644 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,806,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,108,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

