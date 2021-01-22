Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $13,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE:CVNA traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.47. 981,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,696. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $302.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.45 and a 200 day moving average of $210.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 2.52.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,380,000 after purchasing an additional 396,644 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,806,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,108,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
