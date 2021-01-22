Insider Selling: GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 225,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alan Baer Maderazo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Alan Baer Maderazo sold 15,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,994 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $26,260.98.

On Thursday, November 19th, Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,310 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $18,143.50.

Shares of GNMK stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. 2,513,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,504. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. Equities analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.