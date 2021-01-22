Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells 24,695 Shares of Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $536,375.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $425,363.76.

NASDAQ:HARP traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $21.70. 229,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HARP. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

