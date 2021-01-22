Insider Selling: Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CTO Sells 159,072 Shares of Stock

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CTO Hong K. Choi sold 159,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $588,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 173,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KOPN stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.48. 7,305,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,277. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. The company has a market cap of $381.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.45. Kopin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KOPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the third quarter worth $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kopin by 4.1% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the second quarter worth $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.