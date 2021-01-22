Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells 10,070 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,070 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $293,741.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 9,548 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $242,996.60.

On Monday, November 23rd, Deanna H. Lund sold 7,800 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $159,042.00.

KTOS stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. 1,629,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,719. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 748.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.50 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Noble Financial lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

