Insider Selling: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) CEO Sells 175,000 Shares of Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MS stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,772,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,105,621. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,878,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,257,000 after purchasing an additional 405,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,461 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,647,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,027,000 after acquiring an additional 93,030 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,085,000 after acquiring an additional 741,117 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,143,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,288,000 after acquiring an additional 269,224 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

