Insider Selling: Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Major Shareholder Sells 48,775 Shares of Stock

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) major shareholder Ephraim G. Fields sold 48,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $99,013.25. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of OTCMKTS OPXS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. 18,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,385. The company has a market cap of $17.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.36.
Optex Systems Company Profile
Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Optex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.