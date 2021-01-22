Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) SVP Sells 90 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) SVP Leon Trefler sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $12,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leon Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $225,011.28.

PEGA stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.34. The stock had a trading volume of 249,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,920. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $147.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 42.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $79,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 17.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

