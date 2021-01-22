Insider Selling: Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Major Shareholder Sells 61,406,500 Shares of Stock

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,657,975,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Playtika stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,581,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,359. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

