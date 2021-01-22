Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,645,484.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $451,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $216,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $209,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $203,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $203,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $204,765.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $199,485.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $518,595.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $482,790.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $440,715.00.

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $2.96 on Friday, reaching $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 754,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.00 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 1,191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

