Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Sells 1,667 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $132,176.43.

David C. Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $82,333.13.

NASDAQ QTRX traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $77.68. 502,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.74 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after buying an additional 379,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Quanterix by 23.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,028,000 after purchasing an additional 371,269 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 70.6% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 140,459 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth $3,028,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at $2,037,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

