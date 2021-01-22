Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Director Sells 5,322 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total value of C$569,775.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$628,766.32.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) alerts:

On Friday, November 20th, David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.80, for a total value of C$780,024.69.

TSE RY traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$107.36. 14,467,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,687,947. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$105.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$99.36. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$72.00 and a 1 year high of C$109.42. The company has a market cap of C$152.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.4899997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$107.00 to C$113.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$113.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$110.13.

About Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.