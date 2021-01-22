Insider Selling: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO Sells 8,300 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $207,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,625,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,671,836.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Thomas Grant III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $320,128.00.

SLQT stock remained flat at $$24.99 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 908,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,942. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.24 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $559,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $975,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

