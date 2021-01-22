Insider Selling: TDb Split Corp. (XTD.TO) (TSE:XTD) Director Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

TDb Split Corp. (XTD.TO) (TSE:XTD) Director S. Wayne Finch sold 13,000 shares of TDb Split Corp. (XTD.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,000.

S. Wayne Finch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, S. Wayne Finch sold 13,300 shares of TDb Split Corp. (XTD.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.97, for a total transaction of C$52,801.00.

XTD stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 38,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,575. The firm has a market cap of C$19.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. TDb Split Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.99 and a 12-month high of C$6.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.53.

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

