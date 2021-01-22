Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yulun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

On Thursday, January 14th, Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,813,280.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70.

TDOC traded up $17.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.00. 5,031,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of -183.92 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.79. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.56 and a 1-year high of $263.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 15,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.13.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.