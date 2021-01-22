Insider Selling: Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $169,530.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $171,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $109,960.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $415,120.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $149,370.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $141,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $134,460.00.

On Friday, December 4th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 6,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $249,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $118,620.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $80,920.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,400.00.

TSE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.22. 5,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,085. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. Trinseo’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at about $428,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Trinseo by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 82.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 26,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

