Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $104,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $120,375.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00.

Shares of TWTR traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,507,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,310,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of -34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 137.4% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $165,990,000 after acquiring an additional 109,404 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Twitter by 105.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $52,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,456 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Twitter by 173.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Twitter by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,610,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $71,666,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

