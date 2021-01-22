Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,855,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $1,487,680.81.

On Monday, December 14th, Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $3,730,400.00.

ZS stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.36. 1,419,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,200. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.17 and its 200-day moving average is $150.83.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 269.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

