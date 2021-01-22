Insight Chain (INB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.28 Million

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Insight Chain has a total market capitalization of $530.07 million and $2.28 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00004500 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Insight Chain has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00061563 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004122 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003337 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002921 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00013507 BTC.

About Insight Chain

Insight Chain is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

Insight Chain Token Trading

Insight Chain can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.

