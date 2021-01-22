Insight Protocol (INX) Price Tops $0.0102

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $87,320.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. One Insight Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00066405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.00582776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00043612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.10 or 0.04072199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016339 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013288 BTC.

INX is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insight Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

