Insight Protocol Price Reaches $0.0102 on Top Exchanges (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Insight Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $95,851.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded up 107.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00069664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.16 or 0.00584918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00044537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.86 or 0.04293562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016855 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.