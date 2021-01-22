Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $2.69 million and $25,384.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00065909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00587313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00044129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,286.83 or 0.04040306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016207 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,297,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

