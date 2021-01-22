Insights Network Price Tops $0.0139 on Top Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Insights Network token can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $16,543.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00067924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.91 or 0.00579559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00044041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.69 or 0.04242942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016818 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,305,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

