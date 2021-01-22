Insolar Price Up 227.2% This Week (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 134.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $828,557.44 and $590,793.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insolar has traded 227.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insolar token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Insolar

Insolar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar

According to CryptoCompare, “Data exchange is the backbone of every business process. Insolar develops the platform and solutions to power trusted data exchange between businesses. Insolar Assured LedgerTM technology ensures data consistency, transparency and security. Control access and retain ownership of shared data. Insolar works with Microsoft, Oracle, UC Berkeley and Fortune Global 500. The team is made up of over 80 people, including 50 engineers, across Europe and North America. Insolar performed a Coin Swap between February 3 and August 3, 2020 allowing holders of INS (ERC-20 token) to convert these tokens into XNS (Insolar native coin). “

Buying and Selling Insolar

