Insolar (XNS) Reaches Market Cap of $504,645.18

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Insolar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insolar has traded up 77.6% against the U.S. dollar. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $504,645.18 and approximately $442,531.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insolar alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009158 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Insolar Profile

XNS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar

According to CryptoCompare, “Data exchange is the backbone of every business process. Insolar develops the platform and solutions to power trusted data exchange between businesses. Insolar Assured LedgerTM technology ensures data consistency, transparency and security. Control access and retain ownership of shared data. Insolar works with Microsoft, Oracle, UC Berkeley and Fortune Global 500. The team is made up of over 80 people, including 50 engineers, across Europe and North America. Insolar performed a Coin Swap between February 3 and August 3, 2020 allowing holders of INS (ERC-20 token) to convert these tokens into XNS (Insolar native coin). “

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.